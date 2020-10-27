Voters are still requesting mail-in ballots despite deadline

"I Voted" stickers spread out on a table at a polling place in Richmond. (Source: Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By BEN FINLEY Associated Press | October 27, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 11:12 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Local election officials in Virginia say the state’s website could be giving voters the false impression that they can still apply for a mail-in ballot to vote on Nov. 3.

That deadline passed Friday. But the state’s online portal is still allowing requests for mail-in ballots to vote in the year 2020. And hundreds of people, if not more, have continued to submit applications.

The mail-in ballots will only be valid if a special election is called.

Andrea Gaines is a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Elections. She says state law allows voters to apply for an absentee ballot up to a year in advance of any election.

