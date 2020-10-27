Virginia Health Information launches dashboard comparing hospital quality data

Virginia Health Information has launched an interactive dashboard comparing hospital quality data. (Source: Virginia Health Information)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 27, 2020 at 3:34 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 3:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Information has launched an interactive dashboard that compares hospital quality data throughout the state.

The report is based on the 2018 Virginia hospital patient-level data and allows patients and others to make comparisons.

“Our new dashboard will encompass over 15 area measures and 25 hospital-specific rates, all within a single webpage,” says VHI’s Senior Epidemiology Analyst, Jillian Capucao.

Users will be able to compare inpatient quality metrics by county, health region or hospital.

“Producing these quality dashboards in-house will enable VHI to streamline and expand our reporting on quality indicators which their use can play a vital role in nationwide health rankings and patient care decisions,” says Michael Lundberg, VHI’s CEO.

To view the website, click here.

