Virginia Democrats sue Richmond Voter’s Registrar over absentee ballot issue

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the General Election on Nov. 3 being one week away, the Virginia Democrats announced they have filed a lawsuit on the Richmond Voter’s Registrar over absentee ballot issues.
According to the plaintiff, who is a chairwoman for the Democratic Party of Virginia (DPVA), the General Registrar violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act by ’failing to fully respond to a straightforward public record request after the chairwoman of the DPVA requested records from the General Registrar related to absentee voters whose return materials contained errors and omissions'.
Court documents say these records were requested so that the DPVA could notify and assist registered Virginia voters in Richmond, including the DPVA’s members and constituents, with fixing any material errors and omissions in their ballots before the election so that their ballots are counted.
Seventeen days after the request was made by the plaintiff, the complaint says the General Registrar denied the plaintiff had any responsive records and produced limited information, which she characterized as ‘inaccurate’.
The plaintiff claims the registrar ‘has not yet provided a complete production of the requested documents and has done so without any justifiable reason'.
According to the General Registrar, the records do not exist and Virginia law ‘requires election officials to maintain a system for voters to track their absentee ballots’ status'.
The lawsuit says the plaintiff seeks a temporary injunction and ‘writ of mandamus’ to prevent irreparable harm to herself, the DPVA and the Richmond voters who tried to vote absentee for the upcoming election.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.