Tuesday Forecast: ANOTHER Foggy start, then clouds hang tough

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The string of foggy mornings continues, with a dense fog advisory in effect Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY: Dense fog through 9 or 10, then cloudy. A few breaks in the clouds possible in the afternoon. Lows mid 50s, highs in upper 60s
First Alert: Remnants of Zeta could bring a soaking rain Wednesday night through Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible late in the day. Rain chances go up at night. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%) Rain develops at night
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms as the remnants of Zeta arrive. Increasing concern for gusty winds and rain of 1-2″. Lows mid 50s, highs upper 60s. (Rain Chance 80%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers very early in the morning, dry, cool, and breezy for most of the day. Lows near 50, highs upper 50s (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, and drier for Halloween. Lows in the mid 30s (frost possible), highs in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Fall back and turn clocks back 1 hour at 2 a.m. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.