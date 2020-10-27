7th District race nears record donations in a state congressional race

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A big congressional race is bringing in even bigger dollars in Virginia’s 7th District.
The race between Democratic incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Del. Nick Freitas has raised nearly $11 million as of the last filing deadline on October 15, according to campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets.
The bulk of that has been brought in by Spanberger: her campaign reported $7.8 million in donations brought in. Freitas has raised more than $3.1 million
“I’m dating myself, but when I started in politics in the 60s as an observer, an academic, and an activist, you could run a first rate congressional campaign for between $25,000 and $30,000,” Larry Sabato, the University of Virginia Center for Politics executive director explained. “Today, if you’re in a key targeted district and you’ve got a competitive race, then you can plan on raising and spending, you know, $5 million, $10 million. $20 million, we’re coming to that.”
Both Spanberger and Freitas have spent the majority of the funds they’ve raised. Rep. Spanberger has spent more than $6.5 million, leaving her with just under $1.3 million in cash on hand. Freitas has spent nearly $3.2 million, he’s left with under $500,000 in the bank.
