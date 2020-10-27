Senator Tim Kaine hopeful Democrats will flip the Senate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said he is optimistic voters will flip the U.S. Senate majority to Democrat control on Election Day, but says it will take all hands on deck.
If it happens, he says senators might be more apt to cross the aisle for a COVID-19 aid package.
“I could see a number of Republicans who want to do the bill if the the Democrats take the Senate. If Joe Biden’s going to be the next president, they’re no longer worried that much about what President Trump says about them or thinks about them. So they could be more willing in November or December to join with us to do a bill," Kaine said.
But he added, that even if the Senate comes up with a bi-partisan bill, President Trump could still veto it before the end of the year.
