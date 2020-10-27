Richmond woman gets refund after paying incorrect wastewater bill for 44 years

It didn’t happen quite like that. In a letter to Zenobia, DPU says it doesn’t have any usage records for the first 20 years of false billing, 1976 to 1996. So, it’s guessing to produce a refund amount based on rate estimates and the family’s water usage, not wastewater. The next 24 years, 1996 to 2020, Richmond says it calculated Zenobia’s actual payments for wastewater she did not receive and came up with a figure on the low side of what the homeowner wanted.