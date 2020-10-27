Plenty of in-state showdowns highlight CAA spring football schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A unique season calls for changes, and that’s reflected in the upcoming CAA football schedule.
The league will be split into two divisions- a seven-team North Division and a four-team South Division, with each team playing six conference games. The North will feature Albany, Delaware, Maine New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook and Villanova. These teams will play each other once, with each squad seeing three home and three road games.
Plenty of Virginia flavor resides in the South, with James Madison, Richmond and William & Mary joining Elon in the four-team division. These programs will meet each other twice in a home-and-home format.
The team with the best overall conference record will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Football Championship. Should the divisional champions finish with the same conference record, a tie-breaking procedure will be used to determine the automatic qualifier.
Towson announced that it will not be playing a football season in the spring.
The CAA season will run from March 6-April 17, with each squad receiving a bye to allow flexibility for rescheduling in the event of postponements due to COVID-19.
Each program has the option to schedule up to two non-conference games before the league portion of the season begins. James Madison will have two additional contests, hosting Morehead State and Robert Morris.
The FCS playoffs are slated to begin on April 24.
James Madison:
February 20- vs. Morehead State
February 27- vs. Robert Morris
March 6- @ Elon
March 13- vs. William & Mary
March 20- vs. Richmond
March 27- @ William & Mary
April 3- @ Richmond
April 10- vs. Elon
Richmond:
March 6- vs. William & Mary
March 13- vs. Elon
March 20- @ James Madison
March 27- @ Elon
April 3- vs. James Madison
April 10- @ William & Mary
William & Mary:
March 6- @ Richmond
March 13- @ James Madison
March 20- vs. Elon
March 27- vs. James Madison
April 3- @ Elon
April 10- vs. Richmond
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.