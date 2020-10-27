Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 176,754 total coronavirus cases throughout the state Wednesday, a 1,345 case increase from Tuesday.
The state totals stand at 3,616 deaths with 12,384 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,761,481 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is at 5.1 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Six new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday; the total number of outbreaks has risen to 1,266.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 27,518 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 10,633 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,111 cases, 414 hospitalizations, 113 deaths
- Henrico: 6,342 cases, 483 hospitalizations, 232 deaths
- Richmond: 5,355 cases, 452 hospitalizations, 77 deaths
- Hanover: 1,642 cases, 127 hospitalizations, 44 deaths
- Petersburg: 925 cases, 84 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 330 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
