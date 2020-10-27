Over 1,130 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 175,409 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday, a 1,134 case increase from Monday.
The state totals stand at 3,600 deaths with 12,320 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,740,118 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is at 5.0 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Twenty-two new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday; the total number of outbreaks has risen to 1,260.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 27,396 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 10,533 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,058 cases, 411 hospitalizations, 106 deaths
- Henrico: 6,294 cases, 482 hospitalizations, 232 deaths
- Richmond: 5,320 cases, 450 hospitalizations, 77 deaths
- Hanover: 1,629 cases, 124 hospitalizations, 43 deaths
- Petersburg: 926 cases, 84 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 328 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
