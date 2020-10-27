Over 1,130 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia

Over 1,130 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia
COVID-19 cases in Va. (Source: VDH)
By NBC12 Newsroom | March 30, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT - Updated October 27 at 11:42 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 175,409 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Tuesday, a 1,134 case increase from Monday.

The state totals stand at 3,600 deaths with 12,320 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

A total of 2,740,118 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is at 5.0 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.

Twenty-two new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday; the total number of outbreaks has risen to 1,260.

A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 27,396 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 10,533 healthcare workers.

Central VA Case Highlights:

  • Chesterfield: 7,058 cases, 411 hospitalizations, 106 deaths
  • Henrico: 6,294 cases, 482 hospitalizations, 232 deaths
  • Richmond: 5,320 cases, 450 hospitalizations, 77 deaths
  • Hanover: 1,629 cases, 124 hospitalizations, 43 deaths
  • Petersburg: 926 cases, 84 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
  • Goochland: 328 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths

The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.