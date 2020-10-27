News to Know for Oct. 27: Coney-Barrett confirmed; Henrico County town hall; Dense fog advisory

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.
The string of foggy mornings continues, with a dense fog advisory in effect Tuesday morning.
Dense fog through 9 or 10, then cloudy. A few breaks in the clouds possible in the afternoon. Lows mid 50s, highs in upper 60s.
Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a vehicle with a baby inside early Monday morning.
Around 5:20 a.m., Richmond police said the suspect stole a vehicle with a baby in the back seat from the parking lot of a business in the 2400 block of Venable Street.
About 10 minutes later, police found the vehicle abandoned at North 19th and R streets with the child unharmed.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-0689 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Pizza Hut in Petersburg early Tuesday morning.
Sources tell NBC12 a suspect was arrested after being held at gunpoint.
Crews have towed the car out of the store.
No word yet on what led up to the crash.
Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to the Supreme Court late Monday by a deeply divided Senate, with Republicans overpowering Democrats to install President Donald Trump’s nominee days before the election and secure a likely conservative court majority for years to come.
Trump’s choice to fill the vacancy of the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg potentially opens a new era of rulings on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and even his own election.
Barrett told those gathered that she believes “it is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences.” She vowed, “I will do my job without any fear or favor.”
- Oct. 23: Deadline to request an absentee ballot
- Oct. 31: Last day to vote early in-person
- Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- If you are in line by 7 p.m., you can still vote.
- Nov. 6: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the local registrar’s office by noon on Nov. 6.
Henrico County Public Schools will hold virtual town hall meetings for families and staff to answer questions about the expansion of in-person learning for the second nine weeks.
The division will hold two informal town hall meetings for staff members and families in order to discuss plans and answer questions.
The town hall for families will be on Oct. 27 from 6:30-8 p.m.
The event will be live-streamed and questions can be submitted, here. The town hall for staff will be the same day but the information will be communicated internally.
School leaders could learn exactly when the next group of students will return to in-person learning.
Cohort 3, which included students in the fourth and fifth grades returned on Oct. 26.
The school board is having a meeting on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. with a reopening update on the agenda.
Residents can learn more about a proposed plan to widen a roadway in Hanover County by attending tonight’s meeting.
The county is looking at widening the road between Bell Creek and Rural Point Road.
The changes include updates to an intersection layout and possibly adding bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Hanover County Administration Building.
The child care program at Patrick Copeland Elementary School in Hopewell is back open today after it was closed on Oct. 26 following a case of COVID-19 at the school
The school district says the staff member did not work with the child care program, but they closed the school out of caution and for thorough cleaning on Oct. 26.
Officials say anyone who had contact with that person has been notified.
If life were predictable it would cease to be life, and be without flavor - Eleanor Roosevelt
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.