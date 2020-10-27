New housing hotline launches in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Partnership for Housing Affordability launched the Housing Resource Line, a new housing hotline, on Sept. 1.
The hotline is designed to be a one-stop-shop for people in need of housing, especially in the wake of the pandemic.
So far, the hotline has received nearly 700 calls.
The hotline combines over 80 different housing organizations and covers the City of Richmond and Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent and Powhatan counties.
The organization handle issues ranging from rental assistance to eviction prevention, home repairs and foreclosure avoidance. The operators will do an initial needs assistance, and then decide the best course of action for the caller.
If you would like to reach out to the Housing Resource Line, operators are available Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The number is (804) 422-5061. You can also check out their website.
