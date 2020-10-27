Meeting held in Hanover to discuss proposed plan to widen roadway

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents can learn more about a proposed plan to widen a roadway in Hanover County by attending tonight’s meeting.
The county is looking at widening the road between Bell Creek and Rural Point Road.
The changes include updates to an intersection layout and possibly adding bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 at the Hanover County Administration Building.
The meeting will also be live-streamed on Hanover County Government’s website.
