Man charged with murder in connection to Richmond woman’s death
Louis Ellis, Jr. (Source: Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 27, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT - Updated October 27 at 3:02 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have charged a man with the murder of a woman who was found dead inside her apartment.

Police were called on Oct. 6 around 8:22 a.m. f to the Olde Lamp Apartments in the Ginter Park neighborhood, where they found Estelle Pugh, a woman in her 60s, dead after suffering from trauma.

Officials said Louis Ellis, Jr. surrendered to authorities in Florida after RPD detectives - investigating the homicide - originally charged Ellis with felony credit card fraud in connection with the murder.

Ellis is now charged with first-degree murder and felony assault in connection to Pugh’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 815-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

