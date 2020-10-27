Man charged with murder in connection to Richmond woman’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have charged a man with the murder of a woman who was found dead inside her apartment.
Police were called on Oct. 6 around 8:22 a.m. f to the Olde Lamp Apartments in the Ginter Park neighborhood, where they found Estelle Pugh, a woman in her 60s, dead after suffering from trauma.
Officials said Louis Ellis, Jr. surrendered to authorities in Florida after RPD detectives - investigating the homicide - originally charged Ellis with felony credit card fraud in connection with the murder.
Ellis is now charged with first-degree murder and felony assault in connection to Pugh’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Sleem at (804) 815-7123 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
