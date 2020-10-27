How you can vote on Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Many are choosing to vote early, whether that’s in-person or by mail. But others are choosing to wait until Election Day to vote in person.
“We’re a week from Election Day. We have long lines for the absentee, in-person voting, absentee by mail [ballots] are coming in in truckloads, so we’re really excited for this unprecedented event happening in Virginia,” said Mark Coakley, Henrico County Registrar.
Coakley says 45% of active, registered, Henrico County voters either have their absentee ballot or have voted early in-person. But if you’re choosing to vote in person on Nov. 3, you have a couple of choices.
You can choose to vote curbside, which means your ballot is brought to your car.
“Curbside is available to everyone because of COVID-19. It used to be for voter 65 years or older with a physical disability, but now with COVID-19, we’re offering it to everybody. We will have officers stationed outside looking for you in your car to bring your ballot to you,” said Coakley.
A voter can always vote inside at their polling place with coronavirus safety measures in place.
“All Officers of Election have face shields and face guards, we do wipe down the voting booths after each voter, and we have [sanitized] pens and wipes for the voter and for workers,” he said.
You can also return your absentee ballot on Election Day.
If you do choose to vote in person, remember, you need a form of identification and you must be in line before 7 p.m.
