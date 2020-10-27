Harrisonburg Regal Movie Theatre to close permanently

“Our advantage as a diversified, vertically-integrated, and development-focused firm is our ability to quickly respond to changing market conditions and identify opportunities in the face of adversity,” said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties in the release. “We would have been pleased to see these two leases through to their contractual expirations. However, following Regal’s default and recent decision to indefinitely suspend all operations, we regained full control over two prime pieces of real estate, thereby accelerating our long-term goal of redevelopment. As we’ve discussed on previous earnings calls, our focus and specialty is on creative mixed-use development and we envision both sites to feature a major multifamily component amongst other uses. We look forward to unlocking the full potential of both properties and as a result, maximizing value for both their respective communities and our shareholders.”