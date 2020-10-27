Free COVID-19 testing events scheduled around Thanksgiving in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District is offering four free COVID-19 testing events around the Thanksgiving holiday.
The free testing events are for symptomatic people or anyone who has come in contact with a case:
- Saturday, Nov. 21, Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle, Smith-Wagner Building, multipurpose room, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Monday, Nov. 23, Second Baptist Church, 5100 W Hundred Road, 2-3 p.m.
- Tuesday, Nov. 24, Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd., 4-5 p.m.
- Monday, Nov. 30, Second Baptist Church, 5100 W Hundred Road, 2-3 p.m.
Symptoms of COVID-19 infection can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell.
Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No insurance is needed and no appointment is needed.
For more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.