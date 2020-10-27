Free COVID-19 testing events scheduled around Thanksgiving in Chesterfield County

The Chesterfield County Health Department has released dates and times for COVID-19 testing events. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 27, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT - Updated November 20 at 4:52 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District is offering four free COVID-19 testing events around the Thanksgiving holiday.

The free testing events are for symptomatic people or anyone who has come in contact with a case:

  • Saturday, Nov. 21, Chesterfield Health Department, 9501 Lucy Corr Circle, Smith-Wagner Building, multipurpose room, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 23, Second Baptist Church, 5100 W Hundred Road, 2-3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 24, Walmsley United Methodist Church, 2950 Walmsley Blvd., 4-5 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 30, Second Baptist Church, 5100 W Hundred Road, 2-3 p.m.

Symptoms of COVID-19 infection can include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell.

Tests are available on a first-come, first-served basis. No insurance is needed and no appointment is needed.

For more information about Chesterfield County’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.

