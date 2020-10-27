Fifth lawsuit filed against Henrico doctor accused of misreading mammograms

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Another lawsuit has been filed against a Henrico doctor accused by the Virginia Board of Medicine of misreading multiple mammograms.
In the suit, filed on Tuesday by Stephanie Grana of law firm Breit Cantor, 43-year-old Glen Allen resident Catherine Akers alleges Dr. Michael John Bigg and the Alison Breast Center misread mammograms in 2018 and 2019. Five lawsuits have now been filed in the last year against Dr. Bigg.
Akers says she suffered severe and permanent injuries, harm and damages from the misreading, which also delayed her diagnosis and treatment for her breast cancer for more than 16 months.
The Board of Medicine temporarily suspended Dr. Bigg’s license after investigating complaints from at least 18 women. Akers is listed as ‘patient K’ in the report. A hearing date has not been scheduled.
In a similar lawsuit filed earlier this year, Dr. Bigg denied those claims.
On the Allison Breast Center website, the Bigg family indicates it is waiting to clear Dr. Bigg’s name.
Allison Breast Center posted on its website how patients can get their records and a response to the allegations.
If you would like a copy of your records, please write and mail a request. This request must contain the following:
- Your Full Name (as well as maiden/married names if they may have changed in recent years)
- Date of Birth
- Your Signature
- Address You Would Like Your Records to be Sent To
You can then mail your request to Allison Breast Center Commonwealth Building 7301 Forest Avenue, Suite 110 Richmond, VA 23226.
