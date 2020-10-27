Dates, times released for COVID-19 testing events in Chesterfield County for November

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Health Department has released dates and times for COVID-19 testing events.
The free indoor, walk-up testing events will occur on the following days and locations:
- Chesterfield Fairgrounds at Vietnam Veterans Building, Nov. 3 - Nov. 6 from 12 p.m.to 1 p.m.
- Faith and Family Center, Nov. 5, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Chesterfield Health Department Smith-Wagner Building Multi-Purpose Room, Nov. 7, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Second Baptist Church, Nov. 13 and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Second Baptist Church, Nov. 16, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Walmsley UMC, Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Walmsley UMC, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- St. Augustine Catholic Church, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
No reservation is necessary. Additional testing events are pending and will be announced once finalized.
Residents who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms as defined by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are strongly encouraged to attend the free indoor, walk-up testing events.
