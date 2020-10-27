Child’s hand bitten off in dog attack in Shelby County

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WBRC) - A 7-year-old girl had her hand bitten off by a dog Monday in Shelby County.
Investigators say apparently, she put her hand through a fence where a dog was enclosed. She sustained severe injuries to her arm.
Shelby County Deputies were dispatched to Highway 305 and Highway 25 in Columbiana. The young girl was immediately flown to Children’s Hospital for treatment. Her current conditions is unknown.
The animal that bit her was taken to the vet to be tested for rabies.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.