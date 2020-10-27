Chesterfield middle and high school students to return to the classroom Nov. 9

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools' health committee is recommending the final cohort of students return in person. Sixth through 12th graders will be back in the classroom on a hybrid schedule on Nov. 9.
During the school board’s work session Tuesday, a representative for the health committee reported that the decision to send Cohort 4 back in person was split.
Right now, data is showing the positivity rate in Chesterfield has risen to 5.8% which is 0.5% higher than the committee’s last presentation on Oct. 12.
20,000 students and staff have returned to school in person so far.
Since Sept. 29, there have been 27 reported cases of COVID-19 among students and staff - which is a 0.1% positivity rate.
Cohort 4 students will go back to school in person two days a week based on their last name. The remaining three days will be for asynchronous/online learning.
- Group 1: Monday and Tuesday (last names A-K)
- Group 2: Thursday and Friday (last names L-Z)
- Cohort 3: which included students in the fourth and fifth grades returned on Oct. 26.
