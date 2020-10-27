Chesterfield middle and high school students to return to the classroom Nov. 9

By Adrianna Hargrove and Jasmine Turner | October 27, 2020 at 5:55 AM EDT - Updated October 27 at 7:02 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools' health committee is recommending the final cohort of students return in person. Sixth through 12th graders will be back in the classroom on a hybrid schedule on Nov. 9.

During the school board’s work session Tuesday, a representative for the health committee reported that the decision to send Cohort 4 back in person was split.

Right now, data is showing the positivity rate in Chesterfield has risen to 5.8% which is 0.5% higher than the committee’s last presentation on Oct. 12.

CCPS Health Committee Presentation Slide #12 (Source: CCPS)

20,000 students and staff have returned to school in person so far.

Since Sept. 29, there have been 27 reported cases of COVID-19 among students and staff - which is a 0.1% positivity rate.

Cohort 4 students will go back to school in person two days a week based on their last name. The remaining three days will be for asynchronous/online learning.

  • Group 1: Monday and Tuesday (last names A-K)
  • Group 2: Thursday and Friday (last names L-Z)
  • Cohort 3: which included students in the fourth and fifth grades returned on Oct. 26.

