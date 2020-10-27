Can you vote without a mask in Virginia?

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Crowds of people are expected to hit the polls on Election Day and Albemarle County is asking the public if they’re going to vote inside to wear a mask.
Wearing a mask in packed spaces to protect everyone from COVID-19 has been stressed for months. However, the Virginia Department of Elections says someone not wearing one can’t be turned away at the polls. If someone does not come with a mask, they will be given one by the greeter officer. If the voter refuses to wear it, they will be allowed to vote in their car through curbside voting.
“A voter that comes in and refuses to wear a mask, we will try and process them as quickly as possible and get them out of the room,” Albemarle County Electoral Board Secretary Jim Heilman said.
If the voter declines, election officials and people casting their ballot inside will be notified that someone without a mask is coming in and anyone who does not feel safe will be able to vote and quickly leave.
“We need to protect our election officers as well as other voters from possible spreading of COVID," Heilman said. “Folks please wear a mask and we will have signs outside that say please wear a mask for the protection of our folks inside and for your protection."
In the June primary, Albemarle County encountered about a dozen people who refused to wear a mask.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.