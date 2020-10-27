Back to Learning: Henrico families and staff receive more info on in-person/virtual learning plans

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public School (HCPS) families and faculty will get more of an idea of how learning will take place during two virtual town halls scheduled Tuesday.
On Oct. 22, the HCPS school board voted 4-1 to expand in-person learning opportunities for the second nine-weeks of school and beyond. There will also be a fully virtual option for parents as well.
On Tuesday at 4 p.m., HCPS faculty and staff have the chance to hear from school leaders about how in-person and virtual learning will work moving forward. This is being done through a virtual town hall.
The virtual town hall for HCPS families will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
“This is a snapshot of a moment in time,” said HCPS spokesman Andy Jenks. “There’s going to come an opportunity to do this again when the questions might be on a different wavelength or might need to go into greater depth.”
But for now, Jenks said they’re trying to handle some of the most commonly asked questions, including timelines for when students who opt-in for in-person learning will return, to requirements for getting accommodations and even daily routines at school.
“What is that school day going to look like from when that student wakes up in the morning at home, to getting on the bus, to going into class and then in reverse all the way back home,” Jenks said. “We’ll have folks who are capable of talking through that.”
The current proposed timeline for HCPS students returning to in-person learning four days per week is as follows:
- Monday, Nov. 30: Grades Pre-K through 2
- Monday, Dec. 7: Grades 3 through 5
- Jan. 4-8: One week of virtual learning for ALL students during the week after Winter Break
- Monday, Feb. 1 (start of the second semester): Grades 6 & 9
- Thursday, Feb. 4: Grades 7, 8, 10, 11, and 12
To provide as much knowledge as possible, the panel for the virtual town halls are not limited to administration staff; they’re also bringing in principals.
“They’ll be there to articulate how things will work at the school level,” Jenks said. “Dr. Danny Avula from the health department, who folks have become very familiar with this year, will be there to lend some expertise from the health perspective.”
Jenks added you can expect each school to adapt to what will work best for them.
That could also include extra positions within the schools.
Currently, there are dozens of jobs available within HCPS to accommodate the expansion of in-person learning.
“These classroom monitor positions were positions we needed filled yesterday because we are still gradually expanding what we call the limited in-person learning,” Jenks said. “So, it’s only expanding more.”
Additionally, parents do not have to make an immediate decision on whether they want their child(ren) to continue learning virtual or switch over to in-person learning.
“We still want to maintain flexibility, not only for our internal plan but for external planning - our employees, our student households as well,” Jenks said. “It is reasonable, and we believe, that folks should have an opportunity to be informed before being put up before any sort of deadline.”
At some point, Henrico Schools will ask families to choose how they would like their children to learn. The same question will be posed for staff, however, there’s a chance not all teachers will get their requests approved.
