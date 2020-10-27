Angel Tree: How to adopt a child in need this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Angel Tree is a Christmas tradition for thousands of families in Central Virginia, but it’s going to be a bit different due to the ongoing pandemic - that includes an even easier way to find a child in need.
For many families, adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate. Each Angel represents a real child right here in our community who needs your help.
And now, for the first time ever, you can adopt an angel without leaving your home. Click here to adopt an angel online starting Nov. 2.
Angels trees can still be found at the following locations:
- Stony Point Fashion Park
- Short Pump Town Center
- Chesterfield Towne Center
- Wegman’s locations
- Marco’s Pizza locations
Drop-off options, however, are all in person: Chesterfield Town Center, Short Pump, The Salvation Army Area Command, and Stony Point Fashion Center. ALL GIFTS ARE DUE BY DEC. 4.
It’s so easy to make a huge difference in a child’s life! Simply select your special Angel off the tree (or online), shop for your child and then return your unwrapped gifts to the participating mall locations.
For more information about getting involved, click here.