Use a credit card for online purchases instead of debit card

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re all doing a bit more online shopping these days during the pandemic. And there’s one key thing you should be doing when you shop if you want to avoid online fraud: use a credit card for all online purchases.
I will repeat... NOT a debit card, a credit card.
Cherry Dale is a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union. She says you have certain protections if you use a credit card under the fair credit billing act.
You’re only liable up to 50 dollars of that charge. And she says it’s easier to dispute fraud as well.
“Versus if you have a debt card and cash is taken out of your checking account. You would have to wait. Who knows? A week. Two weeks to 10 days in order to get refunded that money by your financial institution," said Dale.
And each bank or credit union has its own rules and regulations with fraud. So, a credit card just adds that extra layer of protection for you.
