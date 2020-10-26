TSA catches 16th gun at Richmond airport, surpassing number detected in 2019

“Guns are prohibited in the cabins of airplanes. It’s nothing new. It is a law that has been in place long before TSA even existed,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport. “When you factor in that the pandemic has resulted in passenger volume in the neighborhood of 60% lower than this time in 2019, it is an extremely disturbing to see more passengers carrying guns with them. When caught with a firearm, most travelers claim that they forgot that they had their gun with them. Quite frankly, that’s not an acceptable excuse. That’s just carelessness. This individual now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.”