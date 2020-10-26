On This Day: Nathaniel Bacon - of the famed Bacon’s Rebellion - dies in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Oct. 26, 1676, Nathaniel Bacon dies of dysentery in Gloucester, Virginia—and with him dies the famed Bacon’s Rebellion.
His loyal supporters would bury him in a secret location to protect his remains from his arch-enemy - the royal Governor of the Virginia colony.
In schools across America this moment is often taught as an early start to the American Revolution, but Luke Pecoraro, the director of curatorial services at the Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, helps set the record straight in Episode 4 of Season 4 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
