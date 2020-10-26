On This Day: Nathaniel Bacon - of the famed Bacon’s Rebellion - dies in Virginia

On This Day: Nathaniel Bacon - of the famed Bacon’s Rebellion - dies in Virginia
On Oct. 26, 1676, Nathaniel Bacon dies of dysentery in Gloucester, Virginia—and with him dies the famed Bacon’s Rebellion. (Source: Howard Pyle via Library of Congress)
By Rachel DePompa | October 26, 2020 at 12:44 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 12:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Oct. 26, 1676, Nathaniel Bacon dies of dysentery in Gloucester, Virginia—and with him dies the famed Bacon’s Rebellion.

His loyal supporters would bury him in a secret location to protect his remains from his arch-enemy - the royal Governor of the Virginia colony.

In schools across America this moment is often taught as an early start to the American Revolution, but Luke Pecoraro, the director of curatorial services at the Jamestown Yorktown Foundation, helps set the record straight in Episode 4 of Season 4 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.