Rabid skunk found in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A rabid, juvenile skunk was found in Prince George County on Oct. 20, health officials say.
The Crater Health District said the skunk was found along Courtland Road in South Prince George.
Officials remind pet owners to vaccinate their animals and avoid approaching wild animals.
The health department says to take the following steps to help prevent rabies exposure:
- Vaccinate all cats, dogs and ferrets against rabies and keep them up-to-date
- Avoid contact with wild animals or stray cats and dogs
- Do not feed wild animals or stray cats and dogs
- Report stray animals to your local animal control agency
- Eliminate outdoor food sources around the home
- Keep pets confined to your property or walk them on a leash
To report a stay or suspicious animal, call Prince George County Animal Control at 804-991-3200.
