Police: Suspect sought in credit card fraud at liquor store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a suspect is sought in a credit card fraud that took place at a Virginia ABC store.
On Oct. 2, police say an unknown woman was seen on security footage using a stolen credit card to purchase several bottles of alcohol at the Virginia ABC Store in the 2000 block of East Main Street.
Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects is asked to call Third Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
