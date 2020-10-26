Police search for man suspected of stealing vehicle with baby inside

Police search for man suspected of stealing vehicle with baby inside
Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a vehicle with a baby inside early Monday morning. (Source: Richmond Police)
By Hannah Smith | October 26, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 6:21 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a vehicle with a baby inside early Monday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m., Richmond police said the suspect stole a vehicle with a baby in the back seat from the parking lot of a business in the 2400 block of Venable Street.

About 10 minutes later, police found the vehicle abandoned at North 19th and R streets with the child unharmed.

Police are reminding drivers to take the following precautions to prevent vehicle theft:

  • Lock car doors.
  • Keep valuables out of sight.
  • Never leave keys or the key fob inside the car. It makes the vehicle an easy target.
  • Don’t leave a running vehicle unattended, even for a few minutes. It does not take long for someone to get in and drive away.

Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-0689 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.