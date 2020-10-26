Police search for man suspected of stealing vehicle with baby inside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a vehicle with a baby inside early Monday morning.
Around 5:20 a.m., Richmond police said the suspect stole a vehicle with a baby in the back seat from the parking lot of a business in the 2400 block of Venable Street.
About 10 minutes later, police found the vehicle abandoned at North 19th and R streets with the child unharmed.
Police are reminding drivers to take the following precautions to prevent vehicle theft:
- Lock car doors.
- Keep valuables out of sight.
- Never leave keys or the key fob inside the car. It makes the vehicle an easy target.
- Don’t leave a running vehicle unattended, even for a few minutes. It does not take long for someone to get in and drive away.
Anyone with information is asked to call First Precinct Detective D. Jones at (804) 646-0689 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
