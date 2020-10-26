Orlando bubble cancellation has VCU scrambling

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Less than a month before the tip off of the college basketball season, VCU is going back to the drawing board regarding part of its non-conference schedule.
The Rams, who were set to take part in the relocated Charleston Classic, are one of about two dozen teams who are seeking new opponents after ESPN cancelled the eight tournaments it was set to host inside the Orlando bubble. Those multi-team events were set to run from November 25 through early December.
“Based on certain challenges surrounding testing protocols, we opted to resume these tournaments during the 2021-22 season," the network said in a statement.
VCU head coach Mike Rhoades confirmed to NBC12 that his team is in the process of searching for a new tournament in which to tip off the campaign. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported that Penn State, Tennessee and Charlotte were the other teams set to compete with the Rams during their time in Orlando.
The black and gold were set to play games on November 26, 27 and 29 in Orlando. With the cancellation, the only contest that VCU officially has on the schedule is a December 22 trip to LSU.
Meanwhile, Richmond’s non-conference schedule continues to come together. They’ll open with a multi-team event at Kentucky, along with the Wildcats, Morehead State and Detroit Mercy. The Spiders begin that stretch on November 25 and will face Kentucky for the first time in program history on November 29.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.