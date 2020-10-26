News to Know for Oct. 26: Cohort 3 for Chesterfield schools' begins; Coney-Barrett update; Foggy, wet morning

News to Know for Oct. 26: Cohort 3 for Chesterfield schools' begins; Coney-Barrett update; Foggy, wet morning
The 48-year-old appellate judge’s rise opens up a potential new era of rulings on abortion, gay marriage and the Affordable Care Act. (Source: Stefani Reynolds)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 26, 2020 at 6:23 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 6:23 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to get you out the door.

Foggy Morning With Drizzle

Seasonable weather this week with all eyes on Zeta’s potential impact Thursday.

Today, morning clouds, fog, and drizzle linger through midday.

Partly Sunny afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s.

ANOTHER foggy, drizzle morning

Cohort 3 Begins For Chesterfield Schools'

On Sept. 29, Chesterfield County Public Schools moved forward with a phased-in return to in-person learning.

Under this plan, students will return in four cohorts.

Chesterfield County Public Schools will be providing students meals without charge due to COVID-19 (coronavirus.)
Today, students in Cohort 3 (4th and 5th graders) will return to in-person learning.

Lakeview Elementary Switches To Virtual

Students at Lakeview Elementary School are transitioning to online learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Colonial Heights Public Schools announced on Sunday that students will transition from in-person learning to online learning beginning on Monday. Students will not return to the school building on Oct. 26.

Colonial Heights Public Schools is informing parents and guardians out of an abundance of caution and transparency that...

Posted by Colonial Heights Public Schools on Sunday, October 25, 2020

Lakeview families will be contacted with specific information on virtual learning, parent sessions and Chromebook pick-up dates.

Child Care Program Closed

The child care program at Patrick Copeland Elementary School in Hopewell will be closed today after a staff member tested positive.

The school district says this person did not work with the child care program, but they are still closing the school out of caution.

Richmond Public Schools says an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
Cleaning and contact tracing will take place on Oct. 26.

Hopewell schools' say it will determine today if the program can reopen on Tuesday.

Coney-Barrett Confirmation

A deeply torn Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition and institutional norms to secure President Donald Trump’s nominee the week before Election Day.

The 48-year-old appellate judge’s rise opens up a potential new era of rulings on abortion, gay marriage and the Affordable Care Act. A case against the Obama-era health law is scheduled to be heard on Nov. 10.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett listens during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
The confirmation was expected to be the first of a Supreme Court nominee so close to a presidential election.

Town Halls In Henrico

Henrico County Public Schools will hold virtual town hall meetings for families and staff to answer questions about the expansion of in-person learning for the second nine weeks.

The town hall for families will be on Oct. 27 from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will be live-streamed and questions can be submitted, here. 

The town hall for staff will be the same day but the information will be communicated internally.

Legendary Santa Is Back!

Legendary Santa is coming back to the Children’s Museum of Richmond this year along with some changes.

Tickets will need to be purchased in advance to reserve a time with Santa.

Tickets for a regular visit are $30 dollars for up to 6 family members and go on sale on November 2.

If you would rather stay at home, you can also do a virtual visit with Santa for $25 dollars.

Final Thought

The secret of happiness, you see, is not found in seeking more, but in developing the capacity to enjoy less - Socrates

