News to Know for Oct. 26: Cohort 3 for Chesterfield schools' begins; Coney-Barrett update; Foggy, wet morning

Seasonable weather this week with all eyes on Zeta’s potential impact Thursday.
Today, morning clouds, fog, and drizzle linger through midday.
Partly Sunny afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
On Sept. 29, Chesterfield County Public Schools moved forward with a phased-in return to in-person learning.
Under this plan, students will return in four cohorts.
Today, students in Cohort 3 (4th and 5th graders) will return to in-person learning.
Students at Lakeview Elementary School are transitioning to online learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Colonial Heights Public Schools announced on Sunday that students will transition from in-person learning to online learning beginning on Monday. Students will not return to the school building on Oct. 26.
Lakeview families will be contacted with specific information on virtual learning, parent sessions and Chromebook pick-up dates.
The child care program at Patrick Copeland Elementary School in Hopewell will be closed today after a staff member tested positive.
The school district says this person did not work with the child care program, but they are still closing the school out of caution.
Cleaning and contact tracing will take place on Oct. 26.
Hopewell schools' say it will determine today if the program can reopen on Tuesday.
A deeply torn Senate is set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition and institutional norms to secure President Donald Trump’s nominee the week before Election Day.
The 48-year-old appellate judge’s rise opens up a potential new era of rulings on abortion, gay marriage and the Affordable Care Act. A case against the Obama-era health law is scheduled to be heard on Nov. 10.
The confirmation was expected to be the first of a Supreme Court nominee so close to a presidential election.
Henrico County Public Schools will hold virtual town hall meetings for families and staff to answer questions about the expansion of in-person learning for the second nine weeks.
The town hall for families will be on Oct. 27 from 6:30-8 p.m. The event will be live-streamed and questions can be submitted, here.
The town hall for staff will be the same day but the information will be communicated internally.
Legendary Santa is coming back to the Children’s Museum of Richmond this year along with some changes.
Tickets will need to be purchased in advance to reserve a time with Santa.
Tickets for a regular visit are $30 dollars for up to 6 family members and go on sale on November 2.
If you would rather stay at home, you can also do a virtual visit with Santa for $25 dollars.
