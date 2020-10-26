NBC12 hosts Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon chat on 2011 tornado outbreak in NC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Mid-Atlantic ChaserCon is going virtual this year with four sessions on weather-related topics. One of the discussions is being hosted by NBC12′s Chief Meteorologist Jim Duncan.
Duncan will host Jeff Orrock, the Meteorologist in Charge of the National Weather Service office in Wakefield on Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. until noon. Orrock will discuss the massive April 16, 2011 tornado outbreak across North Carolina, which is one that he experienced firsthand while working.
The first online session was on Oct. 24 and was a discussion on Derechos.
Another session will be on Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. until noon. It is hosted by WHSV’s Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz and the speaker will be Karen Kosiba with the Center for Severe Weather Research.
The last session will be Nov. 14 and feature a storm chaser panel from 11 a.m. until noon. This session is hosted by WDBJ’s Cheif Meteorologist Brent Watts and will feature storm chasers Chris Jackson, Peter Forister and Roger Riggin IV.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.