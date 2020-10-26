Monday Forecast: ANOTHER foggy, drizzle morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seasonable weather this week with all eyes on Zeta’s potential impact Thursday.
MONDAY: Morning clouds, fog, and drizzle linger through midday. Partly Sunny afternoon. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low to mid 60s
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
First Alert: Remnants of Zeta could bring a soaking rain Wednesday night through Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible late with better rain chances at night. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms as the remnants of Zeta arrive. Could be two rounds of heavy rain in the midday and again at night. Lows mid 50s, highs upper 60s. (Rain Chance 80%)
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with showers in the morning, drier and cooler late. Lows near 50, highs upper 50s (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and drier for Halloween. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Fall back and turn clocks back 1 hour at 2 a.m. Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.
