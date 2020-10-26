Lidl launches alcohol home delivery program in Virginia, North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lidl US announced the launch of its first alcohol home delivery program in Virginia and North Carolina.
The new program, offered through same-day delivery service Shipt, allows Lidl customers over the age of 21 to have Lidl’s award-winning beer and wine selection delivered directly to their doors.
The new program is offered from more than 40 stores in Virginia and North Carolina where Shipt is available.
Adult customers will be able to order their favorite Lidl beers and wines directly on Lidl’s website, which is a dedicated home delivery site that makes it easier than ever to experience Lidl home delivery.
Lidl is one of the only retailers in the United States to have a dedicated Master of Wine, which is the preeminent standard of professional wine expertise and knowledge of globally hand-select its assortment of wines.
Customers must be 21 years or older to purchase alcohol and must provide their date of birth at checkout and a valid form of identification at delivery.
