Legendary Santa coming to Children’s Museum of Richmond

Legendary Santa coming to Children’s Museum of Richmond
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company says. (Source: AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)
By Adrianna Hargrove | October 26, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT - Updated October 26 at 6:06 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legendary Santa is coming back to the Children’s Museum of Richmond this year along with some changes.

Tickets will need to be purchased in advance to reserve a time with Santa.

Tickets for a regular visit are $30 dollars for up to 6 family members and go on sale on November 2.

Everyone over the age of 5 has to wear a mask, but you will get to take it off briefly for the picture.

Santa will be seated behind a plexiglass panel.

If you would rather stay at home, you can also do a virtual visit with Santa for $25 dollars.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.