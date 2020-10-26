Legendary Santa coming to Children’s Museum of Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Legendary Santa is coming back to the Children’s Museum of Richmond this year along with some changes.
Tickets will need to be purchased in advance to reserve a time with Santa.
Tickets for a regular visit are $30 dollars for up to 6 family members and go on sale on November 2.
Everyone over the age of 5 has to wear a mask, but you will get to take it off briefly for the picture.
Santa will be seated behind a plexiglass panel.
If you would rather stay at home, you can also do a virtual visit with Santa for $25 dollars.
