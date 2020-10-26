Hanover parents can request to change instructional setting for 2nd semester

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover parents can request to change the instructional setting of their students for the second semester.
Starting Nov. 9, parents will have two weeks to submit a request to either have their students learn virtually or in-person. Transportation change requests can also be submitted during that time.
Parents who do not want to change their student’s settings do not need to do anything further.
Space is limited in both instructional settings and transportation, so not all requests may be approved. If the requests are approved, they will be binding.
Staffing decisions are based on student enrollment, so Hanover County Public Schools will make adjustments when and where needed.
More details on making the requests will be shared on Nov. 9.
