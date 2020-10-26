Early voters in New Kent will not have ballots scanned into machines yet

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - In most localities, a huge number of people are taking advantage of early voting. But unlike those other counties, after anyone votes in New Kent, the ballot is not scanned into a machine.
New Kent is processing ballots the way they have traditionally handled absentee ballots and is a process even the registrar says is taxing but out of her control.
“We’re busier than we’ve ever seen before in this little, small county,” Registrar Karen Bartlett said.
In New Kent County, Jennifer Whitney is among the masses coming in to vote early.
“I wanted to avoid the line on Nov. 3rd,” she said. But after she filled out her ballot, she was not happy. “I was not a happy camper.”
She said she was given an envelope to put her ballot in instead of scanning it into a machine, which has left her with a terrible fear.
“The worst-case scenario is that they don’t process our votes,” Whitney said.
NBC12 contacted the Director of Elections in New Kent to find out what was going on. Turns out, the county was the last in Virginia to receive new, updated voting machines, according to Bartlett. By law, officials have to test them for accuracy before any voter can use them.
“We were not able to get that done because of the pandemic and everything. The person who does our machines generally was - believe it or not - stuck in Hawaii for nine months,” Bartlett explained.
That meant she wasn’t able to roll out the voting machines before early voting. That’s why all early voters in New Kent will have their ballot placed in a secure, sealed envelope which will be processed on Election Day. Bartlett even admitted it’s not an ideal process.
“We’ve been spending money on envelopes…The first time I purchased 5,000 of each envelope, and then I just purchased another 1,500,” she explained.
“Why place all of that stress on the electoral workers? I know for a fact their phone is ringing off the hook because people are not happy,” Whitney added.
“A lot of people have been complaining about it and they’ve been also being very understanding because they know we’re going to make sure that every vote counts,” Bartlett continued.
She says the machines are in place and will be ready to go for people who head to the polls on Nov. 3.
