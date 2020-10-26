11 COVID-19 deaths reported at Chesterfield nursing home

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield nursing home is reporting 11 COVID-19 related deaths as of Monday, a Virginia Department of Health spokesperson said.
Health officials said 35 staff members at Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge have tested positive, and there are 69 residents who have tested positive for the virus.
This is an increase from Oct. 14 when there were only four reported deaths and 55 positive residents.
Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge is currently one of two care facilities in Chesterfield County dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks that are in progress. To view the full list, click here.
