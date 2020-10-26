Colonial Heights school temporarily switches to online learning due to COVID-19 cases

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Students at Lakeview Elementary School are transitioning to online learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Colonial Heights Public Schools announced on Sunday that students will transition from in-person learning to online learning beginning on Monday. Students will not return to the school building on Oct. 26.
“At the beginning of this we told everybody that we need to be prepared to switch to virtual at a moment’s notice," explained Superintendent William Sroufe. "When we designed our plan, we designed it so we could shut down in zones, but where the positive cases are at Lakeview, they are at both ends of the building, both wings of the building.”
Sroufe says there are three confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Lakeview Elementary and four confirmed cases of the virus at Colonial Heights Middle School. The district is not specifying if the confirmed cases are students or staff members.
“Contact tracing takes time and to sort of get a hold of where all of this might be, we are working with VDH," said Sroufe.
The district is working with VDH on potential COVID testing for Lakeview. Sroufe says teachers or Lakeview families are encouraged to take advantage of testing being offered in Chesterfield County.
“Everybody needs to know we hope this is a temporary thing, we want to have a traditional setting in our school but we have to protect our families," he said.
Lakeview families will be contacted with specific information on virtual learning, parent sessions and Chromebook pick-up dates.
Students will not begin online classes until Wednesday.
“We urge families to continue to be diligent about wearing masks in public, handwashing and social distancing,” a statement from the school district said.
