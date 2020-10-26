Child care program in Hopewell closed after COVID-19 case

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The child care program at Patrick Copeland Elementary School in Hopewell will be closed today after a staff member tested positive.
The school district says this person did not work with the child care program, but they are still closing the school out of caution.
Cleaning and contact tracing will take place on Oct. 26.
Hopewell schools' say it will determine today if the program can reopen on Tuesday.
Anyone who was at Patrick Copeland Elementary School this week should monitor their symptoms and reach out to their primary care provider if they have any concerns.
You can also contact the Crater Health District’s COVID-19 hotline at 804-862-8989.
