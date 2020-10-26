Chesterfield nursing home reports 16 COVID-19 deaths

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield nursing home is reporting that 16 people have died due to COVID-19.
According to the Chesterfield Health District, the outbreak at Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge started about two weeks ago and believes it was likely enhanced by an infected staff member.
Chesterfield Health District Director Dr. Alex Samuel said that 69 residents and 36 staff members have tested positive for the virus, and there have been 16 deaths. This is an increase from Oct. 14 when there were only four reported deaths and 55 positive residents.
Dr. Samuel says many of the individuals who passed away were in fragile hospital situations, such as palliative and hospice care.
Right now, the facility has been working with VDH, and epidemiologists have been working with the facility on infection control measures.
Dr. Samuel says the numbers have tapered off and there have been no new cases in the last few days.
Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge is currently one of two care facilities in Chesterfield County dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks that are in progress. To view the full list, click here.
