Va. celebrates nutritional programs with virtual cooking classes, activities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virtual activities and nutritional education were the focus of this week’s celebrations at the Virginia Department of Health.
Virginia Farm to Child and Adult Care Program Week, shortened to “Farm to CACFP,” aims to build knowledge and interest in healthy foods and agriculture. The events ran from Oct. 18-24.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a critical need for the provision of nutritious meals and snacks in the Commonwealth," said Paula Garrett, director of the division of community nutrition. “Farm to CACFP is an innovative approach to prioritizing access to healthy food and nutrition education, while also supporting Virginia agriculture.”
Virtual events include cooking classes, informational webinars and educational videos.
Farm to CACFP connects participants to nutrition education, Virginia-grown foods and gardening opportunities. CACFP also provides reimbursement for meals served to children, older adults and chronically impaired or disabled persons enrolled at participating care centers.
For more information, visit VirginiaCACFP.com/FarmtoCACFP.
