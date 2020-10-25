Trump campaign stops in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Here in Central Virginia, the Trump campaign made a stop today in Chesterfield.
Among those representing the President were senators Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Also in attendance was Virginia Del. Nick Frietas, who is currently running for Congress.
Frietas, a Republican from Culpeper, said it was exciting to have everyone in attendance.
“These are all people, with respect to Cruz and Rand, these are all people that ran within the senate for conservative values,” Frietas said. “Daniel Gade is an excellent senate candidate, so we’re just excited to have everyone here.”
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.