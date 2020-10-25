On This Day: Virginia mail worker is diagnosed with anthrax inhalation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history: Oct. 25, 2001 a state department mail worker in Virginia was diagnosed with anthrax inhalation.
56-year-old Leroy Richmond of Stafford County reports feeling ill with a cold or flu-like symptoms and could barely breathe. Turns out he was one of dozens sickened by a bio-terrorism attack in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.
Someone was sending anthrax in the mail to media organization and politicians. Ultimately five people would die and the case would baffle the FBI for years.
We scoured the NBC12 archives to bring you the full story of the Anthrax Attacks of 2001. Listen to Episode 3 of Season 4 of the How We Got Here Podcast:
