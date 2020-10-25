Richmond police, schools partner in anti-drug Red Ribbon Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is teaming up with Richmond Public Schools to celebrate Red Ribbon Week, a campaign aimed at keeping children drug free.
The week is part of the Red Ribbon Campaign, which was started in 1985 after drug traffickers in Mexico City murdered DEA Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena. Across the country, people began wearing red ribbons as a symbol of intolerance toward drugs.
This year’s theme, “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free," runs from Oct. 23-31.
Due to COVID-19, Richmond officers will engage with students while walking and talking in their communities.
There are also daily activities students can participate in:
- Monday: Drug free from head to toe. Wear crazy hair and socks.
- Tuesday: Team up against drugs. Wear your favorite sports jersey or colors.
- Wednesday: This is me, I’m drug free. Wear your “Greatest School on Earth” shirt or dress in a circus costume.
- Thursday: Follow your dreams, live drug free. Wear your school-appropriate pajamas.
- Friday: Say “boo” to drugs. Wear your Halloween costume.
