Rep. Spanberger, Sen. Kaine campaign in Chesterfield

Abigail Spanberger stops in Chesterfield
By Hannah Eason | October 25, 2020 at 8:19 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 8:19 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Representative Abigail Spanberger made a stop in Chesterfield on Saturday to speak with voters.

She was at the event with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., before the group took to the community to canvas potential voters.

Spanberger, a Democrat, is running for reelection in the the 7th District, which has been one of the most closely watched political races in the commonwealth.

She is running against Del. Nick Frietas, a Republican who represents the Culpeper area.

