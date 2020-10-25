Rep. Spanberger, Sen. Kaine campaign in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Representative Abigail Spanberger made a stop in Chesterfield on Saturday to speak with voters.
She was at the event with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, D-Va., before the group took to the community to canvas potential voters.
Spanberger, a Democrat, is running for reelection in the the 7th District, which has been one of the most closely watched political races in the commonwealth.
She is running against Del. Nick Frietas, a Republican who represents the Culpeper area.
