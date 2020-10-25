Police: Man arrested, charged for Petersburg deadly shooting

Isaiah Rashad Friend. (Source: Petersburg Police)
By Hannah Eason | October 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT - Updated October 26 at 6:55 AM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested and charged for a deadly shooting in Petersburg.

Police responded to reports of a person being shot on the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road at 12:35 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25.

After arriving on the scene, police located a deceased person in a vehicle.

At 10:42 p.m., police say Isaiah Rashad Friend, 25, was arrested.

According to police, Friend was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

