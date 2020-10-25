Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting

Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting
(Source: WTOC)
By Hannah Eason | October 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT - Updated October 25 at 2:30 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting death in Petersburg.

Police responded to reports of a person being shot on the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road on Sunday, Oct. 25.

As of 1:40 p.m., the scene was still active. No information about suspects or the deceased have been released.

If you have any additional information about this incident, contact 804-732-4222 or go to P3tips.com.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is obtained.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.