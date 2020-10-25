Petersburg police investigating deadly shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting death in Petersburg.
Police responded to reports of a person being shot on the 1900 block of Boydton Plank Road on Sunday, Oct. 25.
As of 1:40 p.m., the scene was still active. No information about suspects or the deceased have been released.
If you have any additional information about this incident, contact 804-732-4222 or go to P3tips.com.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it is obtained.
