Over 900 new coronavirus cases reported in Virginia Sunday | Testing positivity rate at 5.0%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 174,275 total positive coronavirus tests throughout the state Monday, a 904 case increase from Sunday.
The state totals stand at 3,581 deaths with 12,260 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 2,720,196 tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate is now at 5.0 percent. At the peak of the pandemic, that figure was more than 20 percent.
Two new outbreaks were reported on Monday; the total number remains at 1,238.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 27,136 cases associated with the outbreaks, including 10,421 healthcare workers.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 7,029 cases, 408 hospitalizations, 102 deaths
- Henrico: 6,249 cases, 479 hospitalizations, 232 deaths
- Richmond: 5,285 cases, 449 hospitalizations, 76 deaths
- Hanover: 1,612 cases, 122 hospitalizations, 42 deaths
- Petersburg: 918 cases, 83 hospitalizations, 30 deaths
- Goochland: 327 cases, 31 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
